3rd annual BID boxcar derby to race into Batavia on Saturday with family fun

Press Release:

The Downtown Batavia Business Improvement District (BID) invites the community to join the festivities planned for the 3rd annual BID Boxcar Derby on Saturday, August 17.

The Derby will once again be held on Ellicott Avenue in Batavia, with 24 racers competing to win the Suozzi Memorial Cup. BID Director Shannon Maute says this year’s races will be fast-paced and fun.

“We’re ready to celebrate all of our racers as they demonstrate their talents and sportsmanship,” Maute said. “This is going to be a great day. Seeing the amazing boxcar designs, the excitement on kids’ faces at our build day, and the families taking part all show why this event is so special.”

The races will start at 10 a.m. and will feature 2 racers competing at a time from the peak of Ellicott Avenue. In addition to hosting the cheering crowd, Centennial Park will host free face painting and games, with pizza, ice cream, coffee and hot chocolate available from vendors. WBTA also be hosting a live broadcast from the race.

The BID Boxcar Derby is made possible by sponsorship by Alex’s Place, Batavia Downs, the Police Benevolent Association, WBTA, and several other businesses plus additional support comes from BID businesses and building owners, Mark Scuderi of the Greater Rochester Soap Box Derby, the City of Batavia, the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena, Adam Miller Toy & Bicycle, and a team of volunteers.

"It truly takes a community to bring our great race together,” Maute said. “With the generous support of our sponsors, partners and volunteers, the BID Boxcar Derby will make lasting memories for our families and racers.”