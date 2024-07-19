54th Annual Genesee County 4-H Market Animal Auction, July 25

Press Release:

The 54th Annual Genesee County 4-H Market Animal Auction will be held on Thursday, July 25 at the Genesee County Fair. This event will feature rabbits, chickens, goats, lambs, beef steers, dairy steers, and hogs raised by dedicated local 4-H members. The sale begins at 6 p.m. in the 4-H Show Arena at the fairgrounds. Interested buyers may also view and place bids for the auction online at www.williamkentinc.com.

Participating processors include Burly Brothers Country Butchery in Attica, Grizzly’s Custom Cutting in Portageville, Kramell’s Meat Market in Wyoming, SK Meat Market in Batavia, and Warsaw Meat Packing in Warsaw.

Animals will be auctioned by William Kent Inc. of Stafford. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to William Kent and family for their long-standing support of the 4-H Market Animal Auction!

New this year will be a 4-H Silent Auction featuring baked goods and agricultural product baskets made by local 4-H members. Bidding for the silent auction will be open 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds on July 25.

For more information, please contact the Genesee County 4-H Office at 585-343-3040 ext. 131 or visit http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/.

Join us for an evening of community spirit and support for our local youth!