A pair of small GSO concerts planned this month at HLOM

Press release:

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce that members of the Genesee Symphony Orchestra will be performing small concerts at the museum during its Wonderland of Trees celebration sponsored in part by Tompkins Bank of Castile.

On Friday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. GSO Music Director and Conductor Shade Zajac and his wife, Nicole, will be performing as a duet.

On Friday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. the GSO will also be performing with a small group of their musicians. There will be a small audience available to listen in person, however, it will be limited to 12 people.

If you would like to attend in person please call the museum at (585) 343-4727 to register. Attendees are required to wear a mask at all times and follow all social distancing protocols.

The concerts will also be livestreamed to the museum Youtube channel during the performances by Paul Figlow of Figlow Productions. The links can be found on the museum’s Facebook page and website www.hollandlandoffice.com.

For further questions please call the museum at 343-4727 or email: [email protected]

The Holland Land Office Museum is located at 131 W. Main St. in the City of Batavia.