AAA reports two-cent drop in average area gas price
Press release from AAA:
Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.29, no change from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.26. The New York State average is $3.49, down one cent from last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.33. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:
- Batavia - $3.44 (down two cents from last week)
- Buffalo - $3.45 (no change from last week)
- Ithaca - $3.49 (down one cent from last week)
- Rochester - $3.50 (no change from last week)
- Rome - $3.52 (no change from last week)
- Syracuse - $3.45 (down one cent from last week)
- Watertown - $3.50 (no change from last week)
Gas prices are starting out the year much higher than one year ago. The national average is $1.03 higher than a year ago, while New York’s average price is $3.49, $1.16 more than one year ago. January typically brings the cheapest prices of the year due to low demand, so motorists could see some relief. That depends on many factors including oil prices, which have a direct impact on pump prices. This morning, oil prices are up about $20 more per barrel compared to one year ago.
Here’s a look at gas prices at the start of the new year (January 1-3) recently:
|
National Gas Price Averages at the Start of Each New Year
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
|
$2.35
|
$2.49
|
$2.25
|
$2.58
|
$2.26
|
$3.29
|
From Gas Buddy:
"After a pretty long run of falling gas prices, we've seen things stabilize. Oil prices have started to rise as omicron hasn't been as severe as initially feared, leading to optimism that perhaps oil demand will start to rise in the weeks ahead as cases will eventually plateau," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "In addition, Great Lakes states were expected to see a price hike last week, but the hike hasn't happened just yet, leading me to believe it will occur in short order this week and send the national average higher. For the rest of the nation, with oil near $76 per barrel, we will likely see gas price decreases replaced by minor price increases."
Recent comments