November 5, 2020 - 5:15pm
Active COVID cases hit 43, highest since April 10
Press release:
New Cases – As of 2 p.m.
- Genesee County received 10 new positive cases of COVID-19,
- The new positive cases reside in Batavia, Bethany, Darien, Elba and Pembroke.
- The individuals are in their 0-19s, 20s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 80s.
- Three of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Fifteen new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- Six of the previous positive individuals have recovered and have been removed from the isolation list.
- Two of the positive individuals are hospitalized.
- The Health Department has been notified of a positive student at the Alexander Middle / High School. The individuals are on mandatory isolation until recovered. Contact tracing is in process for those who are considered close contacts and will be placed on mandatory quarantine for 14 days from the last contact with the positive individual.
- The Health Department has been notified of a positive student at the Batavia High School. The student was not in school two days prior to testing positive, therefore no school impact. The individuals are on mandatory isolation until recovered. Contact tracing is in process for those who are considered close contacts and will be placed on mandatory quarantine for 14 days from the last contact with the positive individual.
- Orleans County received six new positives case of COVID-19.
- The new positive cases reside in Gaines, Lyndonville, Clarendon, Ridgeway and Albion.
- The individuals are in their 20s, 50s and 60s.
- None of the individuals were on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Fifteen new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- One of the previous positive individuals has recovered and has been removed from the isolation list.
- One of the positive individuals is hospitalized.