Albion kegler takes title; Batavians place second, third

Using his Storm Punch Out ball for the first time in quite a while, Albion resident Bill Logan knocked over plenty of pins en route to victory in the Tommy Kress 60-and-Over Tour stop Sunday at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia.

Logan, 72, a retired Village of Albion employee, averaged 244 for his six games – finishing with a 270 game in the four-person finals – to claim the $300 first prize. It was his first victory on the tour and first trip to the finals.

“I took the ball out of the cellar the Thursday before and used it throughout the tournament,” said Logan, who posted 709 in the qualifying round. He then rolled 225 and 265 in the eliminator rounds before ending with 270.

Batavians Mike Pettinella and Bill Neubert placed second and third, respectively,

Pettinella, 67, a two-time tour champion, rolled 681 in the qualifying round and followed that with 257, 228 and 201 to earn $195. Neubert, 72, qualified with 674 and then posted games of 224, 235 and 183.

Terry Bennetti, 72, of Lockport finished in fourth place.

Reid Cole of Albion, the high qualifier with a 750 series, made it to the top eight and won $70.

The tournament drew 46 entrants. The next event is scheduled for 11 a.m. Jan. 15 at Doug Kent’s Rose Bowl Lanes in Newark.

VOLKER, CAPIZZI 1ST IN LE ROY

The team of Kevin Volker of Buffalo and Sam Capizzi of Rochester took first place in the Bubba’s Landscaping Scratch Doubles Tournament at Le Roy Legion Lanes on Saturday.

The winning duo defeated Brandon Martin and Ricky Zinone of Rochester for the $800 top prize.

Batavians James Townsend and Jason Quilliam placed third, splitting $200.

Other local bowlers cashing were Paul Bacon/Mark Brown and Brian/Brady Weber. Bacon and Brown were the top qualifiers with 924 for two games – a 230 per bowler average.

Twenty-nine teams competed in the annual event.

Submitted photo: From left, Tournament Director Pete Nashburn, Bill Logan, Mike Pettinella and Bill Neubert.