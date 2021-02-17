Alexander Dollars for Scholars asks ACSD seniors to apply for scholarships by March 2

Press release:

Alexander High School students are encouraged to apply by March 2 for a scholarship from Alexander Dollars for Scholars, an affiliate of the national organization, Scholarship America.

This organization was formerly known as Alexander Community Organization for Renewable and New Scholarships (A.C.O.R.N.S.), which was formed in January 1996 by a group of volunteers in order to invest in the futures of ACS graduates. In 2007 the name was changed to Alexander Dollars for Scholars.

Over the past 25 years, 602 applicants from Alexander Central School District have received a total of $295,360 in scholarships for college or post high school training programs. These scholarships have recognized excellence in academics, athletics, community service, extracurricular activities, music, positive character traits, technical capabilities and overcoming obstacles.

In June 2020 at the virtual Senior Awards Ceremony, 29 applicants were awarded 38 different scholarships totaling $23,550. These recipients turn in a printout of their fall grades and a spring schedule to the Counseling Center at ACS in order to have their scholarship funds mailed to their school.

Current seniors may go to the Students/Parents tab on this website to fill out their profile/application by March 2.

All of the Alexander Dollars for Scholars scholarships are funded by donations from the community, graduating classes, alumni from as early as the Class of 1954, staff, retired staff, memorials and tributes.

A list of current scholarships may be found under the News and Events tab on the above website where there is a Donate Now button.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, donations are tax deductible in keeping with IRS parameters.

For information about organizing a new scholarship, contact may be made via email at: [email protected] or by mail: Alexander Dollars for Scholars, P.O. Box 296, Alexander, NY 14005.