Alzheimer’s Association offers free program to help empower caregivers for those with dementia

Press Release:

The Western New York Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will offer a free education program on understanding the role of caregiver for people living with dementia at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, at the Genesee Office for the Aging, 2 Bank St. in Batavia.

“Understanding the key aspects of caregiving can help to ensure the delivery of person-centered care while managing your own emotional and physical well-being,” says Andrea Koch, director of community engagement for the WNY Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The program, part of the Association’s new “Empowered Caregiver” education series, will cover how dementia changes relationships over time, the benefit of person-centered care approaches, how to create a supportive care team and steps to identify and manage caregiver stress.

Individuals can register online at bit.ly/BuildingFoundationsGEN24Nov or by calling 800.272.3900.

To learn more about Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias, or for help 24/7, call the Alzheimer’s Association Helpline at 800.272.3900 or visit alz.org.