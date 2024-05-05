Alzheimer’s Association says ‘let’s talk about health,’ online conference set for May 17

Press Release:

An all-day, online conference to assist and educate healthcare professionals and caregivers for older adults living in rural areas across New York will take place on Friday, May 17, from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

“Let’s Talk About Health: Caring for Older Adults in Rural New York” will feature several speakers discussing the many challenges faced by older adults in rural areas when seeking health care.

“Access to health care and other supportive services are critical to maintaining good health as we age, yet older adults in rural areas face a variety of access barriers,” says Thera Blasio, director of professional education for the Rochester & Finger Lakes Region Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, a co-sponsor of the event. “These challenges are a topic not often covered in health professions education.”

The goal of the conference is to identify and mitigate the challenges of providing health care in rural areas by increasing knowledge of population health data, treatment strategies and supports and services in order to encourage and build resilience in rural caregivers and health care providers.

The following speakers and topics will be featured:

Ann Marie Cook, president/CEO, of Lifespan of Greater Rochester, will discuss the New York State Master Plan on Aging.

Carol Podgorski, PhD, MPH, LMFT, professor, Department of Psychiatry, University of Rochester Medical Center, will address depression in older adults.

Greg Olsen, MSW, director, of the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA), and Becky Preve, executive director, of the Association on Aging in New York, will present on the free services offered by their offices and how to access them in rural areas.

Lynda Shrager, OTR, MSW, CAPS, chief executive officer, At Home for Life, will discuss accommodations to help keep older adults safe in their homes.

Stacey Wicksall, MSLIS, director, of Macedon Public Library, will share how the local library can assist people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Arick Combs, LCSW, CDP, dementia care coordinator, Finger Lakes Health Care System, will present on the importance of early detection in the Veteran community.

Lauren Snyder, Alzheimer’s Association volunteer, Finger Lakes Walk Champion, will discuss the many free programs and services available through the local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The event is free, but Continuing Education Units (CMEs, CEUs) will be available for a $10 fee. Individuals can register online at cvent.me/rL7bOQ.

The program is co-sponsored by the Rochester & Finger Lakes Region Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, the Finger Lakes Geriatric Education Center at the University of Rochester, Ithaca College Gerontology Institute, Lifespan of Greater Rochester, and the Western New York Rural Area Health Education Center (WNY R‐AHEC), in addition to funding through grants from the New York State Department of Health and the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

To learn more about Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias, call 800.272.3900 or visit alz.org.