Alzheimer’s Association to host community forum and resource fair August 20

Press Release:

The Western New York Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will hold a community forum and resource fair for Genesee County residents living with or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia.

The free event will take place from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, at the Genesee County Office for the Aging, located at 2 Bank St. in Batavia.

“No individual or family should navigate the challenges of Alzheimer’s disease alone,” says Chelsea Torgalski, program manager for the WNY Chapter. “This forum is an opportunity to bring together community members affected by the disease and dedicated staff and volunteers to talk about the services available to them.”

A resource fair will feature information on the free resources available in Genesee County, including respite, safety services, education and support, and a dementia care specialist will be available to answer questions. Free safety items and light refreshments will be provided.

“We'll review the basics of Alzheimer’s, dementia and memory loss, the services offered by the Alzheimer's Association, and how we can expand the reach of local programs and services,” Torgalski says. “Bring a friend and share your thoughts on how the Alzheimer's Association can help more people in Genesee County.”

Interested individuals are encouraged to register as soon as possible at bit.ly/GenResourceFair24 or by calling 800.272.3900.