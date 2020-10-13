Alzheimer's Association offers free resources to caregivers struggling to meet challenges amid COVID-19

From the Alzheimer's Association WNY Chapter:

Judging by the calls received at the Alzheimer’s Association® Western New York Chapter office from dementia caregivers, COVID-19 continues to be a major challenge.

It compounds the struggle for care partners already challenged by the demands of providing day-to-day care for someone they love who has Alzheimer's disease or other dementia.

While the association's physical office remains closed to ensure the health and safety of our staff and the public, it continues to provide free resources such as virtual support groups.

The Chapter oversees several monthly caregiver support group meetings in the Genesee County region, which allows dementia caregivers to connect with others facing similar challenges and hear advice for overcoming them from care partners in local area.

These programs generally run an hour in length and are free to attend via telephone or the Zoom video chat application. Additionally, there are no residency or minimum attendance requirements.

Caregivers looking for guidance, compassion and time away are welcome to join the discussion by phone on the third Thursday of every month at 1 p.m., including these Nov. 19 and Dec. 17. There is also a meeting accessible by phone or Zoom on the third Wednesday at 7 p.m. on these upcoming dates: Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.

While there are no fees, preregistration is a requirement, by calling 1-800-272-3900 at any time. Online registration is also an option at alz.org/CRF. If you are unfamiliar with the Zoom app, call the Chapter office for a quick and easy practice session at (716) 626-0600, ext. 313.

Genesee County residents also have access to caregiving resources and programs through the Chapter’s partnership with the Genesee County Office for the Aging. To learn more about local caregiver resources, call the county office at (585) 343-1611.