American Warrior Festival launches national virtual event series, partners with The Firing Pin in Bergen

Press release:

American Warrior Festival, in partnership with parent company Strength In Numbers Entertainment, is proud to announce the launch of their national virtual event series -- with roots in Genesee County -- in their ongoing efforts to support our country’s veterans and those currently serving in the United States Armed Forces.

The entertainment organization is making its return after the unprecedented circumstances of last year, which caused the team to pause on some of their most anticipated live events.

American Warrior Festival’s spring virtual events are currently open for registration and end on March 25th with more events to follow. All are welcome to register to attend virtually and can participate at their own pace.

“Obviously, we were forced to hit the pause button just like everyone else when the pandemic hit; however, we found that the hiatus allowed us to rebuild and refocus on our mission, and we created an even better experience for our veterans and their families," says Dan Clor, American Warrior Festival founder and owner, Marine Corps veteran, and host of The American Warrior Festival Podcast. With this new virtual platform, we are now able to reach more veterans, and further spread our message."

Clor is partnering with The Firing Pin, an indoor shooting range in Bergen, for the virtual events in Genesee County.

Virtual Event Series Details

2021 AWF Medal of Honor Marksmanship Competition

You can register and enter your score anytime between now and March 25th.

What You Will Do

To begin the drill, draw at the sound of the shot timer/verbal command/other signal and engage the target 10 times within the 10-second time standard. The objective is to score as many points as possible within the allotted time. Any ties resulting from points in a competition setting are broken by referring to the individual time; the next tiebreaker goes to the fastest engagement of the target.

Once you complete the drill:

1. Post your video in the “Discussion” area of the Facebook event page.

2. Enter your score into the leaderboard.

3. All participants who have completed the drill and entered their time into the system will be entered into a prize drawing to be held on Medal of Honor Day, March 25th, 2021. You will also receive a 2021 American Warrior Festival Medal of Honor T-shirt for completing the event.

For full details and to sign up for the event, click here.

2021 AWF Medal of Honor Virtual Run

National Medal of Honor Day is observed every year on March 25th and is dedicated to Medal of Honor recipients.

“Each branch of the U.S. military awards the Medal of Honor to those who have distinguished themselves ‘conspicuously by gallantry and intrepidity’ above and beyond the call of duty,” according to the Department of Veterans Affairs official website.

In this time of social distancing, get in shape, connect with your friends and family through weekly trainings and compete for the best final times! Share your photos on social media to enter our weekly raffle for prizes.

Details:

1. Signup for the Virtual 5K, 10-miler, Fun Run/Walk or join a team.

2. All times are tracked through the leaderboard to add to the competitive fun.

3. Registration includes a T-Shirt, Medal, 10-percent off gifts and apparel in our merchant store, and partially as a donation to the Veterans Suicide Prevention Organization.

4. Includes a six-week virtual training course led by an experienced trainer and veteran.

To purchase tickets for the Ruck Run, click here.

“Our sponsors and team make this all possible. The tremendous support from local and national organizations, private businesses, individuals, ticket sales, concessions, and merchandise all go to help our veterans,” adds Clor. “This is just the beginning; get ready for more great news to come!”

A VA study on mental health concluded that, on average, 20 Veterans commit suicide a day and that the suicide rate is highest among veterans between 18 to 29. The American Warrior Festival and Strength In Numbers Entertainment mission is to help support organizations working toward veteran suicide prevention.

Help us defeat these horrific statistics through donations, participation, and sharing with others. It’s important to get our message out there, especially during these difficult times.

Partial proceeds from registration for each event go to veteran organizations such as The War Fighter Community Foundation, Mission 22, and Broken Warriors Angels.

For more information on how you can help support our veterans, please email Dan Clor at: [email protected].

About American Warrior Festival

American Warrior Festival provides entertainment for the brave men and women who have served and are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces and gives them access to veteran support resources through our nonprofit partners. For more information visit: https://americanwarriorfestival.com/.

About Strength In Numbers Entertainment

Strength In Numbers Entertainment is a concert and event company that creates and promotes events, tours featuring heavy, edgier bands and artists spanning across multiple genres. For more information visit: https://strengthinnumbersent.com/.