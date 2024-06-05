Annual Pride events set for Friday and Saturday

Press Release:

GLOW OUT! is excited and proud to announce multiple events, with the potential for many more throughout Pride Month across the GLOW region. We welcome the LGBTQ+ community, allies, friends, and loved ones to the 2024 festivities.

This year's theme is "Be Your Passion. Be Your Pride."

On Friday, June 7 all are welcome at Eden Cafe’s First Friday Art Opening featuring Buffalo artist Janna Willoughby-Lohr and an exhibit from LGBTQ+ youth superstars from 5:30 - 7 p.m. Eden Cafe is located at 242 Ellicott St in Batavia.

Also on Friday, June 7 those 21 and over are invited for a Professional Happy Hour at GO ART! from 4 - 6 p.m. Meet your peers, make some friends, and get ready for Pride! GO Art! is located at 201 Main Street, Batavia.

Finally on Saturday June 8, join us for our Pride Parade, Festival, Vendor Fair & Story Hour. The afternoon begins with the Drag Queen Story Hour event for families in Jackson Square at 3 p.m.

Then the Pride Parade will line up at Batavia First Presbyterian Church, with marchers assembling at 4 p.m. and stepping off at 5 p.m.

The route will cross Main Street, turn left onto Washington Avenue, and again onto Bank Street, finishing at Jackson Square for the Pride Festival, featuring family-friendly drag performances from 6 - 10 p.m. While waiting for the parade, enjoy the vendor fair on Jackson Street from 4 to 8 p.m. featuring eclectic artisans, local non-profits, and a variety of food trucks!