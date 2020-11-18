Annual Wonderland of Trees at HLOM begins Friday, no kickoff event, view during their normal business hours

Press release:

The Holland Land Office Museum's Wonderland of Trees sponsored by Tompkins Bank of Castile will occur from Nov. 20th to Dec. 31st.

This year there will not be an opening night kickoff event. All the wonderful decorated trees can be viewed during the museum's normal business hours of Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Museum visitors will be limited to 25 at a time.

Masks and social distancing protocols are required.

A basket raffle will also take place until Dec. 18th when the winners will be drawn.

Musical concerts will be performed by the Genesee Symphony Orchestra on the evenings of Dec. 4, 11, and 18, with a limited audience of 12 Preregistration is required. The concerts will also be broadcast live for all to experience.

Normal museum admission rates will apply. For more information visit hollandlandoffice.com or call the museum at (585) 343-4727.