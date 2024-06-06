Apple Tree Acres in Bergen proposes over a $43 million project

Press Release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) board of directors will consider an initial resolution for GE Bergen Owner, LLC’s proposed 196,000-square-foot facility at Apple Tree Acres in the town of Bergen at its board meeting on Thursday, June 6.

The proposed facility would be leased to an end user and proposes to create 60 new full-time equivalent positions.

“This expansion continues the success of the development of the Apple Tree Acres business park similar to the growth we have experienced at the Genesee Valley Agri-Business Park which also is almost at full capacity,” said GCEDC Senior Vice President Mark Masse. “In just the last few months, we celebrated the expansions of Liberty Pumps and Craft Cannery and the continued success of businesses in the logistics and manufacturing sectors.”

GE Bergen Owner LLC is requesting sales tax exemptions estimated at approximately $1.75 million, a property tax abatement of approximately $2.15 million a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT), and a mortgage tax exemption of $366,000.

The proposed incentives for the project are estimated to generate $38 million in wages/benefits and revenues for local governments generated by the development over 10 years. The project generates a $13 fiscal impact for every $1 of proposed incentives.

The project is pending, subject to receiving Empire State Development incentives.

The June 6 GCEDC board meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at the MedTech Center’s Innovation Zone, 99 MedTech Drive, Batavia. Meeting materials and links to a live stream/on-demand recording of the meeting is available at www.gcedc.com.