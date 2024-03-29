Applications for William F. Brown Jr. Scholarship due by May 10

Press Release:

The Jerome Foundation is sponsoring the William F. Brown Jr. Scholarship. The award is given in memory of the late William F. Brown Jr., noted author, broadcaster, and journalist who contributed greatly to the quality of life in Genesee County through his writing, and as a member of numerous community and civic organizations.

An annual $1000 scholarship for four years for a total of $4000 given to a deserving Senior graduating from a Genesee County School whose intention is to pursue a career in the field of journalism, marketing, communication or public relations (in print, radio, television or digital media).

Applications for the scholarship have been sent to area High School Counselors or can be found at thejeromefoundation.org. Applications are due May 10 and can be mailed to The Jerome Foundation, PO Box 249, Batavia. If further information is needed, contact Chris Fix at thejeromefoundation@gmail.com.