Arc GLOW receives grant from NYSARC for recreational activities

Press Release:

It is thanks to a $18,360 grant from NYSARC Trust Services that Arc GLOW can continue to offer recreational activities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

This grant, which Arc GLOW receives very year, helps pay for the various recreational activities it offers to the individuals it serves throughout the year: movies, bowling, concerts, amusement parks, sporting events, crafts supplies, games, and outdoor equipment.

“The Arc GLOW Community Services department is most grateful for the 2024 NYSARC Trust Recreation Grant. These monies allow numerous individuals we support the opportunity to participate in multiple recreational activities and events in their own communities and surrounding areas,” said Vice President of Self Direction and Community Services Jill Pegelow.

“Without these grant monies, many individuals would not get the opportunity to enjoy some of these experiences, as often they are on fixed incomes and do not have the extra funds to participate. This is a wonderful opportunity for them to engage with their peers and experience inclusion in the community.”

Since 1972, NYSARC Trust Services administers supplemental needs trusts (SNT) and pooled trusts that can make dramatic improvements to the lives of people with disabilities by enabling individuals to maintain financial eligibility for Medicaid and other means-tested government benefit programs.

Arc GLOW is a parent- and family-driven organization that empowers and supports people of all ages with a broad spectrum of emotional, intellectual and developmental disabilities. For more information, visit ArcGLOW.org or call (585) 343-1123.