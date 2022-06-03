Art sessions, show openings highlight June at GO ART!

Press release:

Friday, June 3, 2022, from 5 to 9 p.m. Open Art Night

Bring a project, start a new one, or come and hang out and learn a new art during our first Friday Open Art Session! The bar is open and stocked with Beer, Wine, Cider, Mead and non alcoholic beverages. Don't forget to bring a friend!

Saturday, June 4, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tie Making for Teens

For this month's teen workshop, teens will be learning how to sew a tie. They can keep the tie for themselves or give it as a Father's day gift! This workshop is FREE for teens ages 12-18 and lunch will be provided. To register for this workshop please call (585) 343-9313 or online at www.goart.org/teens

Thursday, June 9, 2022, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Hooked on Yarn

Want to get hooked on yarn? Stop in and crochet the night away. All skill levels welcome but please bring your own supplies.

Friday, June 10, 2022, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Gallery reception

Stop in Friday, June 10 between 6 and 8:30 p.m. to view a portion of AIDS posters which were once a private collection of Dr. Edward C. Atwater but now are part of University's River Campus Libraries Department of Rare Books, Special Collections, and Preservation. These posters are on loan from the Rochester Memorial Art Gallery where over 150 posters are currently on display. For more information on our portion of the exhibit please visit www.goart.org/current-exhibitions

Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. Gallery Reception

Stop in, Thursday, June 16 between 5 and 8 p.m. for a chance to meet the artists of our two most recent exhibitions. In the Tavern 2.o.1 Gallery John Midla's "Female Inmate Portraits" is on display. The exhibit will run from June 1 until July 30, 2022, if you can't make the reception. In the Oliver's Gallery in the Seymour Dining Room Madeleine Rusch's "Song Lyrics " will be on display from June 15 until July 30.