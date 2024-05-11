As warm weather approaches BPD reminds public about crosswalk safety

Press Release:

As temperatures rise and more and more people are outside taking advantage of good weather there will be increased pedestrian and bicycle traffic as well. With that comes the potential for motor vehicle collisions with pedestrians.

Below are key points from New York State’s Vehicle and Traffic law on pedestrian safety. For more information visit www.safeny.ny.gov. (courtesy of the NYS Governor's Traffic Safety Committee)

When there are traffic-control signals:

A pedestrian has the right of way whenever a traffic signal shows a steady “Walk” or a walking person.

A pedestrian must not cross if the phrase “Don’t Walk” or the upraised hand is flashing, even when crossing signals display a countdown showing remaining time left to cross.

A pedestrian must not cross if the phrase “Don’t Walk” or the upraised hand is steady.

If a person has already started crossing on a “Walk” and the signal changes, then he or she can continue to a sidewalk or safety island.

When there are crosswalks*:

Pedestrians have the right of way if there is an intersection or any marked crosswalk on the road and no traffic signals.

Drivers must yield, slowing or stopping, to allow pedestrians to cross.

When there are no crosswalks*:

Drivers have the right of way if there are no intersections or no marked crosswalks on the road.

Pedestrians must yield the right of way to vehicles.

*Definition of crosswalk from NYS V&T Section 110: (a) That part of a roadway at an intersection included within the connections of lateral lines of the sidewalks on opposite sides of the highway between the curbs, or the absence of curbs, between the edges of the traverse roadway.

The City contains several mid-block crossings, similar to those found along the Ellicott Trail. These crossings are clearly marked and traffic must yield to pedestrians in these crosswalks.