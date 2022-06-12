Local Matters

June 12, 2022 - 10:16pm

Ascension and Resurrection parishes begin combined Faith Formation program

posted by Press Release in Ascension Parish, Resurrection Parishe, catholic church, religion, news, batavia.

img_2758faitformation.jpg

Press release:

Father Dave Glasmire and Father Ivan Trujillo, pastors of Ascension and Resurrection Parishes, concelebrated Mass today at 9:15 at St Mary’s as part of commencing our combined Faith Formation program. 

In his homily, Father Dave called for all parishioners to offer their gifts and talents in this joint venture.   

Volunteers then gathered in St. Mary’s Hall for a kick-off meeting led by Ann Pratt and Jason Smith, Faith Formation coordinators of Ascension and Resurrection, respectively.   

Please contact Jason ([email protected]) or Ann ([email protected]) if you are interested in volunteering.   

img_2767faithformation.jpg

img_4233faithformation.jpg

img_30948faitformation.jpg

