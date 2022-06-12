Ascension and Resurrection parishes begin combined Faith Formation program

Press release:

Father Dave Glasmire and Father Ivan Trujillo, pastors of Ascension and Resurrection Parishes, concelebrated Mass today at 9:15 at St Mary’s as part of commencing our combined Faith Formation program.

In his homily, Father Dave called for all parishioners to offer their gifts and talents in this joint venture.

Volunteers then gathered in St. Mary’s Hall for a kick-off meeting led by Ann Pratt and Jason Smith, Faith Formation coordinators of Ascension and Resurrection, respectively.

Please contact Jason ([email protected]) or Ann ([email protected]) if you are interested in volunteering.