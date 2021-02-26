Assemblyman Hawley and Connect Life hold blood drive Monday at Batavia Downs

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley is sponsoring a blood drive to take place this Monday, March 1, from 2-7 p.m. at Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel.

The blood drive is also being cosponsored by Connect Life. Paula’s Donuts will also be donating coupons for a free donut to those who make a donation. Those over the age of 18 can call (716) 529-4270 to make an appointment or go to connectlifegiveblood.org using sponsor code 004006.

“In this time of great need, I am hopeful we will see a great turnout of people at this blood drive, and save many lives with these crucial donations,” Hawley said. “If people haven’t given blood yet, I’d tell them there’s no better time than to start now, because in the challenging times we’re living in today that hour or so of time could be the difference between life or death for one of our neighbors.”

