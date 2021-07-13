Assemblyman Hawley invites you to take part in virtual town hall meeting Thursday night, preregister

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley will be joining Sen. George Borello (SD-57) and attorney James Ostrowski via Zoom in discussing different ideas for granting the Greater Western New York region more autonomy in its political affairs.

This virtual town hall meeting is entitled "Imagine an Independent Greater Western New York" and it starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15.

Hawley will defend the merits of making the region its own state; Borello will discuss the benefits of making the area an autonomous zone within the state; and Ostrowski will detail the benefits of following a path of nullification of disagreeable laws by local sheriffs and elected officials.

Those who wish to attend must register using this link.

WHO: Assemblyman Steve Hawley

Sen. George Borello

James Ostrowski

WHAT: Virtual Town Hall discussing proposals to secure greater independence for Greater Western New York

WHEN: Thursday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Zoom

HOW: Preregistration required to get Zoom link, attendees may register using this link.