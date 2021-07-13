Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

July 13, 2021 - 1:57pm

Assemblyman Hawley invites you to take part in virtual town hall meeting Thursday night, preregister

posted by Press Release in assemblyman steve hawley, news, Zoom virtual town hall meeting, Imagine an Independent Greater Western New York.

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley will be joining Sen. George Borello (SD-57) and attorney James Ostrowski via Zoom in discussing different ideas for granting the Greater Western New York region more autonomy in its political affairs.

This virtual town hall meeting is entitled "Imagine an Independent Greater Western New York" and it starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15.

Hawley will defend the merits of making the region its own state; Borello will discuss the benefits of making the area an autonomous zone within the state; and Ostrowski will detail the benefits of following a path of nullification of disagreeable laws by local sheriffs and elected officials. 

Those who wish to attend must register using this link.

WHO: Assemblyman Steve Hawley

           Sen. George Borello 

           James Ostrowski

WHAT: Virtual Town Hall discussing proposals to secure greater independence for Greater Western New York

WHEN: Thursday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Zoom

HOW: Preregistration required to get Zoom link, attendees may register using this link.

Comments

Calendar

July 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button