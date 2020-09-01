Assemblyman Hawley requests reopening of New York casinos, VLT gaming sites and racetracks

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley has sent a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo requesting the state allow casinos, Video Lottery Terminal gaming facilities and racetracks to open while following proper social distancing and COVID-19-protection protocols.

Hawley points out how other ventures have been allowed to open that often draw more risk in enclosed spaces compared to casinos, despite not bringing in the same revenue the state desperately needs to pick itself up.

“With the economy continuing to struggle, I see the unwillingness to allow casinos and other gaming ventures to open and follow appropriate protocol as nothing but hindering the state’s further economic recovery,” Hawley said.

“New York is losing millions in tax revenue by making this decision, not to mention keeping a sizeable job market from opening in the rural areas of the state that could use support at this time. We need to open these casinos, gaming sites and racetracks now.”

If you or someone you know struggles with a gambling addiction, know that you’re not alone, and you don’t have to fight it alone. For help and resources on how to combat gambling addiction, visit https://oasas.ny.gov/problem-gambling.