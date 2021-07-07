Assemblyman Hawley seeks nominees for new award honoring local women of distinction

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley is announcing the start of a new annual award to recognize women of distinction within the local community in a ceremony to be held in the fall.

Constituents can nominate women of great achievement or those who have made an impact in the lives of others within their community using the form linked here. Those selected to be honored this fall will be notified regarding their nomination and the award ceremony to follow.

“There is no shortage of talented and accomplished women here in the 139th Assembly District, and after our communities were forced to come together like never before in this last year, I felt it appropriate to celebrate the life and achievements of women in our community who have made a real impact in the world, whether in business or here in our community,” Hawley said.

“I look forward to honoring individuals truly deserving of thanks and recognition, so I eagerly await nominations!”