Assemblyman Steve Hawley sponsors 3 blood drives across Genesee County in March

Press Release:

March is American Red Cross Month, a time to recognize the vital role the Red Cross plays in our communities. Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C-Batavia) is demonstrating his commitment to this important cause by sponsoring a series of blood drives throughout the month. Hawley is hosting seven drives total, four in Genesee County and three in Orleans County.

The blood drives are as follows:

Monday, March 10: Pavilion Fire Department Recreation Hall , 11302 S. Lake Rd., Pavilion, from 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

, 11302 S. Lake Rd., Pavilion, from 1:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, March 14: Lyndonville Presbyterian Church, 107 N Main St., Lyndonville, from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 18: Albion Elks Lodge 1006, 428 W State St., Albion, 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 18: First United Methodist Church , 8221 Lewiston Rd., Batavia, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

, 8221 Lewiston Rd., Batavia, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Thursday, March 20: Holy Name of Mary , 2707 Angling Rd., East Pembroke, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

, 2707 Angling Rd., East Pembroke, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, March 29: Hoag Library- Albion, 134 S. Main St., Albion, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Schedule an appointment by going to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS 1-800-733-2767.

“Red Cross Month is an important time to honor the mission of saving lives through giving blood,” said Hawley. “I encourage everyone who is able to take the time to give blood and make a lifesaving difference. Your generosity can provide hope and healing to patients in need.”