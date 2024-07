Press Release:

AT&T is experiencing a network service outage affecting the ability to deliver AT&T wireless 9-1-1 calls in our area. AT&T is working to isolate and resolve the issue.

AT&T cell phone users may experience interruptions, degradation, or the inability to connect when calling 9-1-1. In Genesee County, if you have an emergency and cannot get through on 9-1-1, please call (585) 343-5000.