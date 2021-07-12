Attica Lions Club announces eight scholarship recipients, two more award winners

Press release:

The Attica Lions Club has announced the recipients of their club scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The purpose of these scholarships is to provide financial assistance to senior students from both Alexander Central School and Attica Central School who have a genuine desire to further their education.

Applicants must be academically qualified to the extent that they meet the entrance requirements of the institution to which they seek admission.

Lion Ron Cole announces the following recipients:

Alexander

Mikayla Hickey

Colton Judd and

and Kiersten Pryzbylski

Attica

Alexis Dimick

Makenna Jarnot

Cassidy Pajda

Alesis Wright and

and Abigail Zymkowski

Other awards presented by the club went to Nicole Hume, of Alexander, who receives the Ted Harding Jr. Award and to Andrew Cusmano, of Attica, who receives the Lions Citizenship Award.