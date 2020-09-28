Average gas price unchanged locally

In a recent report, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) noted a slight uptick in demand from 8.48 million barrels per day to 8/52, which pushed the national average price up by one penny. Meanwhile, local prices remain flat. With low pump prices and fall colors beginning to show, many travelers will be tempted to take fall getaways to enjoy the foliage.

Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $2.19, up 1 cent from last week. One year ago, the price was $2.65. The New York State average is $2.26 – down a penny since last week. A year ago, the NYS average was $2.74. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:

From GasBuddy:

"Higher oil prices caused most states to see gas prices inch higher, with the national average rising ever so slightly in the last week, breaking its three week streak of declines," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "However, the rise is likely temporary as oil prices that had pushed higher gave up their gains last week and closed near the low-side of the range they've been in for quite some time.

"According to Pay with GasBuddy data, gasoline demand declined again last week, falling nearly 1 percent from the prior week, largely in line with expectations as we head into the first full week of fall. While the Atlantic is finally silent -- likely temporary -- really the only upside we could see over the coming months would be borne out of hurricane season, or if a COVID-19 vaccine proves successful in pushing demand back closer to normal."