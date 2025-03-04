B-B Elementary School sends more than 1K donations to Genesee County Animal Shelter for '100 days of school' donation

Press Release:

On Valentine’s Day, the Byron-Bergen Elementary School sent a whole lotta love to the Genesee County Animal Shelter in the form of 1,173 donated items. The items were collected by grade level for the annual 100 Days of School Community Service Project.

Each year, each grade level is challenged to collect 100 of a certain item for donation to a local non-profit or charitable organization.

The items collected are as follows:

UPK: 102 Q-tips

Kindergarten: 183 cat and dog toys

First Grade: 138 cat and dog treats

Second Grade: 136 dog leashes

Third Grade: 160 rolls of paper towels

Fourth Grade: 316 animal waste bags

Fifth Grade: 138 bags of cotton balls and bottles of rubbing alcohol

This year’s project involved the students in more ways than ever. The students voted on which organization they wanted to work with this year, Student Council worked on planning and made one-of-a-kind folders to be presented to new pet owners upon adoption.

“This project is a wonderful way to teach children to think about the greater community that they live in,” said Kindergarten Teacher and project organizer Ayn Gardner. “There is always someone in need in a community and it is important for students to learn to help when they can. The Byron-Bergen community is incredibly generous, and I am grateful that they continue to support this project, year after year.”