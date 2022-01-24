Batavia bowler places third in Newark tournament

Press release:

Batavian Mike Pettinella reached the finals of the Tommy Kress 60-and-Over Tour event Sunday, averaging 222 for six games to place third in the 51-bowler field at Doug Kent’s Rose Bowl Lanes in Newark.

Steve Nowicki, one of the best bowlers in Rochester for several decades, took first place in the tournament with a 254 final game to earn the $333 top prize. Wayne Potter of Canandaigua was second with 222 ($230), followed by Pettinella at 195 ($160) and Jim Galetta of Oswego at 190 ($120).

It is the second straight top five finish on the 60-and-Over Tour for Pettinella, a two-time titleist on the tour. He qualified with a 652 three-game series before rolling 226 and 254 in the eliminator rounds to reach the final four.

In fifth through eighth place were Rochester bowlers Joe Shullek, Charlie Gfeller and Terry Bennetti, and Elmira’s Jim Pitts.

The next stop is scheduled for Feb. 27 at Brockport Bowl.

In Genesee Region USBC league action last week, several big 700 series were reported, with Pettinella leading the way with a 764, highlighted by a 279 third game, in the Turnbull Heating Triples League at Mancuso Bowling Center.

Alex Van Scoter posted a 268 game en route to a 757 series in the County Line Friday Trios and James Townsend finished with 298 in a 756 series in the Toyota of Batavia Thursday 5-Man, both at Mancuso’s.

At Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, Rob Husted spun 278—751 in the Every-Other-Saturday Mixed League; at Medina Lanes, Hayden Allis shot 256—744 in the Sunday Rolloffs League, and at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion, John Beadle registered 278—741 in the Sneezy’s Monday Night League.

Submitted photo: From left, Pete Nashburn, Tommy Kress 60-and-Over Tour director; tournament finalists Steve Nowicki of Rochester Wayne Potter of Farmington, Mike Pettinella of Batavia and Jim Galetta of Oswego, and PBA Hall of Famer Doug Kent, proprietor of Doug Kent's Rose Bowl Lanes in Newark.