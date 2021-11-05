Batavia Community Schools announces Fall Expo for Nov. 9
Press release:
Batavia Community Schools is hosting a Fall Expo on Tuesday, November 9, at its Robert Morris location.
The event will include a job fair from 2-7 pm, in conjunction with the Genesee County Business and Education Alliance (BEA), and the annual “Warm the Night” activities from 5-7 pm.
Addition information on the Fall Expo events:
FALL EXPO
Date: Tuesday, November 9
Location: Robert Morris: 80 Union Street, Batavia, NY
- Enter through the Richmond/Vernon Avenues entrance
- Parking is available across the street at VanDetta Stadium
- Transportation Available (Bus locations/times available here)
- Click here to see participating businesses, agencies and organizations
JOB FAIR @ the FALL EXPO
Time: 2-7 pm
Location: Robert Morris Multi-Purpose Room
- Representatives from local businesses and organizations will be on-hand to discuss job opportunities and answer questions
- Eligible students will be able to obtain their working papers from 5-7 pm
- Open to all
WARM THE NIGHT @ the FALL EXPO
Time: 5-7pm
Location: Outdoors in the parking lot on the corner of Richmond/Vernon Avenues
- Donated coats, scarves, gloves, and hats will be available for children and families
- Local agencies and organizations will have tables set up to educate the community on the services they offer
- Food will be served by BCSD Administration, and all registrants will be eligible for raffle prizes
COVID PROTOCOLS
- Masks will be required in the building
- Tables will be socially distanced
- All participants will need to register before entering
Batavia Community Schools was launched in 2020 with a vision of building a better Batavia by promoting equitable learning opportunities, cultivating healthier families, and establishing a stronger community. The program aims to unite the community through shared resources, working partnerships, and open, collaborative communication.
Batavia Community Schools, located at 80 Union Street, also includes a Family and Community Engagement Center run by District Social Worker Julie Wasilewski. The Center hosts a Community Closet, which provides free clothing, hygiene products, food, and household items to those in need. The Center is also set up for meetings, computer access, and a children’s reading area.
Additional information on our Batavia Community Schools can be found here.