Batavia Community Schools announces Fall Expo for Nov. 9

Press release:

Batavia Community Schools is hosting a Fall Expo on Tuesday, November 9, at its Robert Morris location.

The event will include a job fair from 2-7 pm, in conjunction with the Genesee County Business and Education Alliance (BEA), and the annual “Warm the Night” activities from 5-7 pm.

Addition information on the Fall Expo events:

FALL EXPO

Date: Tuesday, November 9

Location: Robert Morris: 80 Union Street, Batavia, NY

Enter through the Richmond/Vernon Avenues entrance

Parking is available across the street at VanDetta Stadium

Transportation Available (Bus locations/times available here)

Click here to see participating businesses, agencies and organizations

JOB FAIR @ the FALL EXPO

Time: 2-7 pm

Location: Robert Morris Multi-Purpose Room

Representatives from local businesses and organizations will be on-hand to discuss job opportunities and answer questions

Eligible students will be able to obtain their working papers from 5-7 pm

Open to all

WARM THE NIGHT @ the FALL EXPO

Time: 5-7pm

Location: Outdoors in the parking lot on the corner of Richmond/Vernon Avenues

Donated coats, scarves, gloves, and hats will be available for children and families

Local agencies and organizations will have tables set up to educate the community on the services they offer

Food will be served by BCSD Administration, and all registrants will be eligible for raffle prizes

COVID PROTOCOLS

Masks will be required in the building

Tables will be socially distanced

All participants will need to register before entering

Batavia Community Schools was launched in 2020 with a vision of building a better Batavia by promoting equitable learning opportunities, cultivating healthier families, and establishing a stronger community. The program aims to unite the community through shared resources, working partnerships, and open, collaborative communication.

Batavia Community Schools, located at 80 Union Street, also includes a Family and Community Engagement Center run by District Social Worker Julie Wasilewski. The Center hosts a Community Closet, which provides free clothing, hygiene products, food, and household items to those in need. The Center is also set up for meetings, computer access, and a children’s reading area.

Additional information on our Batavia Community Schools can be found here.