November 5, 2021 - 11:51am

Batavia Community Schools announces Fall Expo for Nov. 9

posted by Press Release in Batavia Community Schools, batavia, City Schools, news.

Press release:

Batavia Community Schools is hosting a Fall Expo on Tuesday, November 9, at its Robert Morris location.

The event will include a job fair from 2-7 pm, in conjunction with the Genesee County Business and Education Alliance (BEA), and the annual “Warm the Night” activities from 5-7 pm.

Addition information on the Fall Expo events:

FALL EXPO

Date: Tuesday, November 9

Location: Robert Morris: 80 Union Street, Batavia, NY

JOB FAIR @ the FALL EXPO

Time: 2-7 pm

Location: Robert Morris Multi-Purpose Room

  • Representatives from local businesses and organizations will be on-hand to discuss job opportunities and answer questions
  • Eligible students will be able to obtain their working papers from 5-7 pm
  • Open to all

WARM THE NIGHT @ the FALL EXPO

Time: 5-7pm

Location: Outdoors in the parking lot on the corner of Richmond/Vernon Avenues

  • Donated coats, scarves, gloves, and hats will be available for children and families
  • Local agencies and organizations will have tables set up to educate the community on the services they offer
  • Food will be served by BCSD Administration, and all registrants will be eligible for raffle prizes

COVID PROTOCOLS

  • Masks will be required in the building
  • Tables will be socially distanced
  • All participants will need to register before entering

Batavia Community Schools was launched in 2020 with a vision of building a better Batavia by promoting equitable learning opportunities, cultivating healthier families, and establishing a stronger community. The program aims to unite the community through shared resources, working partnerships, and open, collaborative communication.

Batavia Community Schools, located at 80 Union Street, also includes a Family and Community Engagement Center run by District Social Worker Julie Wasilewski. The Center hosts a Community Closet, which provides free clothing, hygiene products, food, and household items to those in need. The Center is also set up for meetings, computer access, and a children’s reading area.

Additional information on our Batavia Community Schools can be found here.

