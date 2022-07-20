Batavia, Corfu students on Ithaca dean's list

Press Release:

ITHACA, NY (07/20/2022)-- Ithaca College congratulates students named to the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester. They are:

Aleah Callan of Batavia

Brianna Warrant of Corfu

About Ithaca College

Founded in 1892, Ithaca College is a residential college dedicated to building knowledge and confidence through a continuous cycle of theory, practice and performance. Home to some 5,200 students, the college offers more than 90 degree programs in its schools of Business; Communications; Humanities and Sciences; Health Sciences and Human Performance; and Music, Theatre, and Dance.

Students, faculty and staff at Ithaca College create an active, inclusive community anchored in a keen desire to make a difference in the local community and the broader world. The college is consistently ranked as one of the nation's top producers of Fulbright scholars, one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly schools in the country, and one of the top 10 colleges in the Northeast.