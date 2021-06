Batavia CTE Center announces seniors' achievements

Above, Jon Sanfratello, executive principal GV BOCES Batavia Campus, presents the First Place Charles Holowach Memorial Scholarship to Haylee Thornley (right), a Health Careers Academy student from Batavia CSD.

Submitted photos and press release:

The Batavia Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center is proud to announce the achievements of its seniors. They received recognition at an awards ceremont Thursday night.

The 20 award winners, their programs, home schools and scholarships received, are noted below.

James Burns -- Building Trades, Pavilion CSD, Livingston Associates Award

Travis Fagan -- Building Trades, Batavia CSD, Blakeslee Memorial Award

Zachary Friedhaber -- Electro-Mechanical Trades, Attica CSD, James P. Donnelly Award

Daniel Gersitz -- Metal Trades, Attica CSD, Charles Holowach Memorial Scholarship

Troy Helsdon -- Building Trades, Batavia CSD, Doug Dayton Memorial Award

Nicole Hume -- Metal Trades, Alexander CSD, Gene Haas Foundation Award, Master Manufacturing Scholarship, Student of the Year – Monday/Tuesday

Dontrell Jenkins -- Criminal Justice, Oakfield-Alabama CSD, Student of the Year – Thursday/Friday

Travis Kauffman -- Building Trades, Attica CSD, I. J. Radesi Memorial Award

Isaiah Merrell -- Culinary Arts, Batavia Academy/Byron-Bergen CSD, Chef Russell Bugbee Memorial Award, Josh Mouery Memorial Award

Chase Pangrazio -- Metal Trades, Batavia CSD, Batavia Rotary Scholarship

Emma Raines -- Health Careers Academy, Alexander CSD, School Related Personnel Award

Bryce Ratajczak -- Building Trades, Attica CSD, Paul Levins Memorial Award

Kaiel Robinson -- Electro-Mechanical Trades, Le Roy CSD, James P. Donnelly Award

Henry Schafer -- Electro-Mechanical Trades, Notre Dame High School/Batavia CSD, Roy H. Turnbull Memorial Award

Matthew Schroeder -- Electro-Mechanical Trades, Adult Student, Livingston Associates Award

Karly Smith -- Justice Academy, Oakfield-Alabama CSD, Charles Holowach Memorial Scholarship

Cole Sullivan -- Electro-Mechanical Trades, Le Roy CSD, Electro-Mechanical Trades Alumni Award

Haylee Thornley -- Health Careers Academy, Batavia CSD, Charles Holowach Memorial Scholarship

Timothy Walsh -- Building Trades, Batavia CSD, Pullinzi Family Scholarship

Justin Wight -- Building Trades, Oakfield-Alabama CSD, Batavia Rod & Gun Club Memorial Scholarship

Below, Chef Tracy Burgio (left) presents Isaiah Merrell with the Chef Russell Bugbee Memorial Award and Josh Mouery Memorial Award. He's a Culinary Arts student from Batavia Academy/Byron-Bergen CSD.

Below, Bethany Ricci (left), GV BOCES instructor, presents the Student of the Year Award -- Thursday and Friday to Dontrell Jenkins, a Criminal Justice student, Oakfield-Alabama CSD.

Below, Bethany Ricci (left), GV BOCES instructor, presents the Student of the Year Award -- Monday and Tuesday to Nicole Hume, a Metal Trades student from Alexander CSD.