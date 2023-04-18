Batavia Downs announces first-ever Jackpot 5K on June 17

Press release:

Officials from Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel announced that their inaugural Jackpot 5k will be taking place on Saturday, June 17th. Proceeds from the race will benefit local community groups and WNY Heroes, an organization that works with Veterans and their families across WNY, including Genesee County, to provide support and assistance.

This family-friendly 5K will start at 9 a.m. and finish at Batavia Downs. The start will be out in front of the facility, following a course around the streets near Batavia Downs and ending at the actual finish line on the Harness Track. The post-race party will be on the track apron, where an awards ceremony for 5 different age groups will be held.

The early Bird price is $25, and participants can sign up at https://runsignup.com/race/ny/batavia/bataviadownsjackpot5k

Racers will receive $25 free play, a T-shirt, a post-race drink and snack. The price increases after May 15, so those wishing to race or walk are urged to sign up as soon as possible.

“We here at Batavia Downs are looking forward to hosting our first 5k event, “said Batavia Downs CEO and President Henry Wojtaszek. “We’ve wanted to do something like this for a long time, and having a course that incorporates the track is a unique twist you won’t find with other local 5k races. We’re proud to be partnering with WNY Heroes on this event. As a veteran myself, I know that WNY Heroes does great work locally, and we are honored to be hosting an event that will raise funds and help them gain exposure for the important work they do.”

The race is sponsored by Michelob Ultra, Nutrl, Tops Friendly Markets, Pepsi, Vivify, Red Bull and Pizza 151.