Batavia Downs hosting annual Fur Ball on March 4

Press release:

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel has announced that former Buffalo football legend and Hall of Famer, Thurman Thomas, will be attending the upcoming Fur Ball Gala Fundraiser set to take place at Batavia Downs on Saturday, March 4..

The Fur Ball Gala is a benefit to raise money for the Animal Shelter of Genesee County & SPCA of Wyoming County. The event runs from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday, March 4. Tickets are $75, and attendees receive a buffet dinner, open bar, tastings, $50 in free play and access to a basket raffle with more than 40 items from Batavia Downs and other local businesses. Thurman will be on hand to take photos with all event attendees, and a DJ will be on-site as well.

There is a hotel package available - $275 plus tax includes two tickets to the event along with a hotel room for the night of the event.

To book tickets or the hotel package, interested persons can call Sara at 585-344-6155 to book now. Anyone that calls and reserves the hotel package will receive a free limited-edition Josh Allen bobblehead when they arrive on site that evening.

"We are so excited to host the first annual Fur Ball Gala," said Jacquelyne Leach, CFO for Western OTB/Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel. "Raising money for local animal charities is near and dear to our hearts. We look forward to seeing everyone have a great time at the event alongside a Buffalo football Hall of Famer!"