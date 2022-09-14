Batavia Downs to host Breast Cancer Coalition fundraiser

Press release:

Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel will be hosting the Annual Fundraiser for the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester (BCCR) on Friday, Sept. 16 in the track’s historic clubhouse.

The fundraiser includes a $30 clubhouse buffet package deal, a silent auction with a wide variety of items up for bid, sponsorship of races, and private donations. The clubhouse opens at 5 p.m. and the first race post time Friday is 6 p.m.

“We are looking forward to having the BCCR once again host their annual fundraising event here,” said Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel Vice-President of Operations Scott Kiedrowski. “The support we receive from our guests and employees for this very worthwhile event shows the caring nature of our community.”

The silent auction will be held in the clubhouse entryway with bidding opening at 4 p.m. and continuing until the start of the tenth race. High bidders do not need to be present when the silent auction closes. Items include donated baskets from area businesses including autographed Buffalo Sports Memorabilia and Hotel Overnights. Updates on what items are available will be posted on Batavia Downs’ social media pages as the event draws closer.

Those wishing to make a reservation for this event can call (585) 343-3750. The receptionist will help take reservations for the Clubhouse.