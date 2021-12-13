Batavia HS roof sustains heavy wind damage, auditorium temporarily closed

Press release:

On Saturday, December 11, 2021, Batavia High School’s roof sustained damage due to severe weather that passed through Genesee County.

On Sunday, December 12, the building was inspected, and it was determined that there was no structural damage and it was safe for students and staff to return.

During the inspection, it was determined that the roof of the Batavia High School auditorium sustained damage, including the dampers that bring in outside air to that part of the building. Per regulations from the State Education Department, to be able to use the auditorium, we must be able to draw in outside air.

On Monday, December 13, all Batavia City Schools were open, and a roofing company began work to weatherproof the BHS roof and determine long-term repair requirements.

Therefore, the BHS auditorium will remain closed until we have determined what resources will be needed to restore the auditorium to code in order to be used by students, staff, and the community.

The rest of Batavia High School is operational for students and staff.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and we will provide additional information as soon as it becomes available.