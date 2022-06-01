Batavia Kiwanis announces 2022 Criminal Justice Award winners

Press release:

The Kiwanis Club of Batavia Criminal Justice Award is presented to a member or members of the community, law enforcement, or a criminal justice agency serving the citizens of Genesee County whose exceptional career achievements and conscientiousness to citizenship have demonstrated a spirit of selfless public service or demonstrated an act of exceptional valor or heroism.

The 2022 Award Recipients are:

Rosanne DeMare, Community Victim/Services Counselor, Genesee Justice

Rosanne started her career with Genesee Justice in 2006 and has worked with countless victims by supporting and guiding them through their role in the justice process. She is compassionate when speaking to, or on behalf of victims and is determined to ensure that victim’s rights are met with the utmost respect and dignity at all stages of the criminal justice process. The victims Rosanne has assisted wholeheartedly share their appreciation for all she did to help them get through some very trying times.

Rosanne always has the interests of the victims first and foremost and is ready, willing, and able to assist in whatever way necessary. She will calculate large and complex restitution claims or simply be there to comfort a victim in distress. She will supervise and entertain children while their parent or guardian is testifying in court and she will provide assistance to allow victims to travel to court to remain safe from a threat. She will make phone calls, emails, whatever is necessary, to keep a victim apprised of the progress of their case or relieve their anxiety.

Rosanne has a superior work ethic and is often the last one to leave on any given day. Her dedication and professionalism to the mission of the Genesee Justice Victim Advocacy program is a true asset to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office and Genesee County. Community Victim/Services Counselor Rosanne DeMare was nominated for this award by Genesee Justice Program Coordinator Diana Prinzi.

Thomas Graham, Justice, Town of Oakfield

Justice Thomas Graham began his law enforcement career on February 17, 1976, with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and retired after 29 ½ years of service. During his tenure, he held the positions of Deputy Sheriff – Jail, Deputy Sheriff – Road Patrol, Dispatcher, and Sergeant. Additionally, he was a Field Training Officer, was the lead for the Buckle Up New York Program and earned a Meritorious Service Award for his exceptional performance over an extended period of time. He played an instrumental role in the operations of the Emergency Services Dispatch Center and was a K-9 handler for several years.

Honorable Graham is currently the Secretary and Treasurer of the Genesee County Magistrates’ and Court Clerks’ Association and is a board member on the Criminal Justice Advisory Council and Genesee County Traffic Safety Board. He is also an instructor for the Rural Police Training Academy at Genesee Community College.

Judge Graham has spent the past 48 years as a volunteer fireman and was the Assistant Chief of the Oakfield Volunteer Fire Department.

It is evident that Judge Thomas Graham is dedicated to the profession of law enforcement and has contributed extensively to the several organizations and boards he has served and currently serves. Genesee County is very fortunate to have such an experienced, dedicated professional serving its citizens. Justice Graham was nominated for this award by the Town of Oakfield Court Clerk Sandy Almeter.

Kevin Forsyth, Investigator, Genesee County Sheriff’s Office

Investigator Forsyth‘s career in law enforcement began in June of 2007, as a Probation Officer with the Genesee County Probation Department, and on July 11, 2015, he was hired as a Deputy Sheriff with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigator Forsyth proved himself a valuable member of the road patrol division and was selected as a Field Training Officer. He was awarded a Meritorious Service Award in 2017, reflecting his consistent high standard of work. Investigator Forsyth’s excellent performance led to his promotion on November 30, 2019, to Investigator with the Criminal Investigation Division. He demonstrates a consistent work ethic, is knowledgeable of the law, and is a valued, reliable member of the Investigation Division. Investigator Forsyth presently serves the community spending countless hours investigating crimes, which through his effort and commitment, often lead to an arrest and the perpetrator brought to justice. Along with his investigative responsibilities, Investigator Forsyth is also an instructor of Defensive Tactics, Taser, Aerosol Subject Restraint, Stinger Spike System and is trained as a Crisis Intervention Officer. Investigator Forsyth is also a veteran of the United States Army.

Investigator Kevin Forsyth was nominated for this award by the Chief of Criminal Investigations Joseph Graff.

Eric Hill, Youth Detective, City of Batavia Police Department

Youth Detective Hill was hired by the City of Batavia Police Department in 2005, and has served many roles within the department during his 17 years of service to the community. He has served as a road patrol officer, Field Training Officer, one of the Department's Public Information Officers (PIO), has been a member of the Department's Emergency Response Team, and is active in community events such as Shop with a Cop.

Youth Detective Hill was promoted to the position of Youth Detective in 2015, and has since worked alongside multiple partner agencies to ensure that the City's youth are served with professionalism and empathy, always emphasizing a restorative justice model. Youth Detective Hill has worked with countless parents, teachers, and officers to assist them in dealing with difficult situations, all while ensuring that the best interest of the youth is met. Eric has also worn the unofficial "hat" of being the Department's IT support. He has worked alongside County IT, City officials, IT vendors and department members to ensure that the technology used to assist officers and citizens is kept operational. Eric's technical background and skills have proven to be an indispensable resource to the staff.

Throughout his career, Youth Detective Hill handles all of his duties with professionalism and pride for the uniform he wears and the department he represents. Youth Detective Hill was nominated for this award by City of Batavia Police Detective Sergeant Matt Lutey.