May 26, 2022 - 3:57pm

Batavia Kiwanis to honor local law enforcement

posted by Press Release in Batavia Kiwanis Club, batavia, news, law day.

Press release:

The Kiwanis Club of Batavia is pleased to once again to honor several members of our local law enforcement community.  The Club has a long history of recognizing outstanding contributions by members of the police and criminal justice system in keeping our community safe.  

This year the Kiwanis Club of Batavia will recognize members of the Batavia Police Department, Genesee County Sheriff’s Department, Genesee Justice, and the Oakfield Town Court during a noontime luncheon held Wednesday, June 1 at Go Art.

