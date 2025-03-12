Batavia launches survey to help response and support for intimate partner violence survivors

Press Release:

The City of Batavia, in collaboration with the YWCA of Batavia and the Genesee County District Attorney's Office, is launching a survey to better understand the response to and services for Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) in our community.

IPV includes any behavior that one intimate partner (current or former) uses to establish power and control over another intimate partner. This may include physical or sexual violence and/or financial, emotional/psychological, cultural, spiritual, and reproductive abuse, as well as other forms of controlling behavior.

We invite survivors of IPV to share their experiences and insights, which will greatly aid us in developing enhanced responses to these incidents. Your input is invaluable in helping us create a safer and more supportive environment for all.

To participate in the survey, please click on this link https://s.surveyplanet.com/whw1d5h8. We appreciate your time and willingness to contribute to this important effort. All results are anonymous. Together, we can work towards creating a better response to intimate partner violence and providing the necessary support to those affected.