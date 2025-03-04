Batavia Muckdogs announce exciting 2025 season with home opener, fireworks, and new Canadian opponent

Press Release:

Batavia Muckdogs, and CAN-USA Sports Ownership are back for their fifth season at Dwyer Stadium and are incredibly excited to announce plans for the upcoming summer!

The 2025 PGCBL schedule has been released with the Muckdogs home opener scheduled for Saturday, May 31 at 6:35 p.m. vs the Elmira Pioneers. The PGCBL welcomes a new opponent north of the border, as the city of St. Catherines in Ontario Canada will have a new franchise for 2025.

Batavia will host 4 fireworks nights this season. Be on the lookout for our 2025 promotional schedule and be sure to check out our social media pages for more updates.

If you are interested in bringing your group or business out to a game at Dwyer Stadium, email General Manager Marc Witt (mwitt.canusa@gmail.com). A complete schedule is available at www.canusamuckdogs.com.

The Muckdogs finished in first place during the regular season for the third season in a row in 2024. Batavia finished with a franchise record .802-win percentage posting an incredible 34-8 record. The record setting season was cut short in the PGCBL Western Conference Championship game as the Muckdogs fell to Elmira.

“Last season we enjoyed so much success on and off the field in the community and I am so grateful and proud of what this team did here in Batavia. I know Skip Martinez can’t wait to get the Muckdogs back on the field in 2025 and bring this city a championship” – Owner Robbie Nichols.

If you have not bought season tickets, make sure to get them by calling their offices at 585-524-2260 or www.canusamuckdogs.com. Season tickets start at just $99!

CAN-USA Sports is also excited to announce the return of Xtreme International Ice Racing on Saturday March 29 at 7 p.m. at the David McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena presented by Casella Waste Systems.

XiiR (Xtreme International Ice Racing) is a motorcycle racing tour…ON ICE! Man and machine going from 0-60mph in under 3 seconds, with speedway bikes and quads that are modified to compete on an indoor ice arena. There are over 2000 metal studs added to the tires and there are no brakes. It is the fastest sport on ice and one of the fastest sports in the world. The event will be making its third appearance to Batavia and each year’s event sold out at the McCarthy Ice Arena so get your tickets early online at www.mccarthyicearena.com or in person at the rink (22 Evans Street Batavia).