Batavia PD also investigating bail scam cases in the city

Press release:

The Batavia Police Department is investigating a similar bail scam as referenced by the Sheriff's Office in their press release issued earlier today. The scam involves at least four people and is initiated with a phone call to the victim from a private number.

When the victim answers the phone, a distraught female begins the conversation by yelling “Grandma” or “Grandpa” and begins talking about how she was in a car accident, arrested, and needs bail. The female says that her phone broke during the accident and that’s why she’s calling on a private number.

The female tells the victim she’s going to have her attorney call to arrange bail. A short time later a male scammer calls the victim saying he is the attorney and provides details about the case. The male says that he needs $10,000+ to get the granddaughter out of jail and that it must be cash only. The scammer instructs the victim to leave the cash on the porch for a courier to pick up.

The courier arrives and takes the money from the porch. Once the scammers receive the money, they continue calling the victim attempting to get more money for various legal reasons.

The team of scammers is known to operate a white sedan, possibly a Kia, and a black sedan or SUV. The involved scammers in the Batavia incident include a female, a smaller build young-looking black male, a heavy-set white male, and a younger average-sized white male with dark hair.

The Batavia Police Department is seeking any leads which can be provided by the public.

Anyone that was in the area of Ellicott Street and Williams Street on April 20 at approximately 12 p.m., and April 21 at approximately 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and observed the above individuals or their vehicles are asked to contact Detective Jason Ivison at (585) 345-6312 or the Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350, the confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370.