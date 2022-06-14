Batavia PD announces Community Night Out for Aug. 9, seeks sponsors

Press release:

The City of Batavia Police Department is once again hosting their annual Batavia Police Community Night in partnership with The City Church on Tuesday, Aug. 9 from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at City Church St. Anthony’s, 114 Liberty Street, Batavia.

Community Night Out is part of a community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make safer neighborhoods. Various organizations and groups will be participating in the annual event which will include free food, a bounce house, games for kids and much more.

The Batavia Police Department is seeking donations and sponsorships for the annual event. Bronze level sponsorships range from $250 or less, Silver level from $250 - $499, Gold level from $500 to $2,499, and Diamond level from $2,500 or more.

There are also interactive booths and display options available.

“We’re very excited to once again be partnering with City Church for our annual Community Night to demonstrate our commitment and support to the residents of the City of Batavia,” said Batavia Police Chief Shawn Heubusch. “This event allows us to interact and show our appreciation to the community and it brings together many of our business and government leaders in a safe and friendly setting.”

For more information and for those interested in a sponsorship opportunity, please contact Batavia Police Department Detective Matthew Wojtaszczyk at 585-345-6357 or at [email protected].