Batavia PD investigators clear man who stopped by house on Maple before fire

Press release:

The Batavia Police Department has been assisting the Batavia City Fire Department in the investigation of the fire at 37 Maple St. that occurred on March 30 at approximately 10:38 a.m. The investigation has currently shown that the individual who had stopped at the residence to pick up refrigerators did not have anything to do with the fire’s origin. The fire is still under investigation and no further details will be released at this time.