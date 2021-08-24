Batavia PD officers donate $1,500 to Challenger Sports

Press release:

City of Batavia Police Department members raised an impressive $1,500.00 among their ranks to support the Challenger Sports program run by the Batavia Y and supported by the Arc of Genesee Orleans.

It was Police Sergeant Lawrence’s idea to target their fundraising proceeds to Challenger Baseball. “I have a law enforcement colleague in another state that’s involved in Challenger,” the Sergeant said. “We have a lot of new hires on the force. This is a great cause to encourage them get involved in the community,” he stated.

Challenger sports benefits children with intellectual, developmental or physical disabilities and has offered them the opportunity to swim, bowl, dance, play baseball, soccer, basketball and tennis.

Batavia Police department members that contributed to the Challenger fundraiser were: Officers Borchert, Cronmiller, Defelice, Flanagan, Freeman, Girvin, Gombos, Perkins, Rissinger, Chief Heubusch, Detective Hill, Sergeant Lawrence and Parking Enforcement Officer Sheflin.

Y representatives shared the funds will be used for supplies such as adaptive equipment for future programs.