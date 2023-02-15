Batavia PD participating in program to raise cancer awareness

This February 2023, the City of Batavia Police Department has teamed up with the local Cancer Services Program (CSP) provided through United Memorial Medical Center to raise cancer awareness. The Cancer Services Program provided Batavia PD members with several options of pins to wear during their tour of duty to raise cancer awareness. The City of Batavia Police Department would like to thank the CSP and for allowing Batavia PD and it’s Officers to participate in spreading the word on such an important topic. Batavia PD would also like to thank our local CSP and their employees for all the great work that they do for our community.

The Cancer Services Program provides breast, cervical, and colorectal cancer screening, follow-up tests, help getting treatment and support services at no cost to people who qualify.

Who qualifies? People who;

Live in New York State

Do not have health insurance

Have health insurance with a cost share that makes the cost of screening too high

Meet the program rules for age in income

Why should I be screened?

Cancer screening can save lives. Screening tests check for signs of cancer before there are symptoms or problems.

Screening tests for breast, cervical, and colorectal cancer can find cancer early, when it may be easier to treat.

Cervical and colorectal cancer can be prevented if found early.

Cancer Screening

Breast Cancer Screening Women ages 40 and older Women under age 40 at high risk for breast cancer

Cervical Cancer Screening Women ages 40 and older

Colorectal Cancer Screening People age 45 and older at average risk for colorectal cancer People at increased or high risk for colorectal cancer



Follow-Up for Abnormal Tests

If a screening test finds something, the CSP will do more testing, called diagnostic tests. These tests can tell if something is, or is not, cancer.

Help with Treatment

If breast, cervical or colorectal cancer is found, the CSP helps though who meet the program rules enroll in the New York State Medicaid Cancer Treatment Program (MCTP). The MCT provides full Medicaid for the entire time a person is treated for cancer.

-Men diagnosed with prostate cancer by a CSP-participating health care provider may be able to enroll in the MCTP.

Note: The CSP does not pay for prostate cancer screening or diagnostic testing.

Support Services

Patient Navigation CSP staff can help you find transportation and other assistance you may need if you are having trouble making o getting to your screening appointment.

Case Management CSP case managers make sure follow-up appointments for more testing are scheduled and that patients have the supports they need.

Links to Other Cancer Service Organizations Organizations through New York State provide support services to New Yorkers with cancer and their families. Call 1-866-442-2262 to find services, such as survivor support groups and genetic counseling.



What if I have health insurance?

Most health insurance covers breast, cervical and colorectal cancer screenings at no cost to the patient. This includes Medicaid and plans in the New York State of Health. Check with your insurance plan to find out what cancer screening services are covered.

What if I need health insurance?

To enroll in the New York State of Health, call 855-355-5777 or find out more on their website: nystateofhealth.ny.gov

Did you know…

Breast cancer is most often found in women age 50 and older. Women ages 50 to 74 years should get a mammogram every two years.

Cervical cancer is most often found in women who have never been screened.

About 9 in 10 colorectal cancers occur in people age 50 or older. People ages 45 to 75 years should get colorectal cancer screenings tests.

How do I find a CSP?

Call your local CSP at 716-278-4898

You may also call 1-866-442-CANCER ( 2262). The call is free and operators are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to connect you to a CSP near you. Hablamos Espanol. There are translation services for other languages.

Members of the City of Batavia Police Department and your local Cancer Services Program employees. The sign reads “Are you uninsured? Call the CSP and ask about free cancer Screenings! 716-278-4898”