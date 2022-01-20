Local Matters

January 20, 2022 - 6:52pm

Batavia PD raised $1,730 for Genesee Cancer Assistance

posted by Press Release in Batavia Police, Genesee Cancer Assistance.

Press Release:

The Batavia Police Department has closed out the Mo-Vember / Don’t Shave December campaigns for 2021.

The department was able to raise $1,730 for Genesee Cancer Assistance. Members of the department would like to thank the community for their support and donations.

The Mo-Vember Worldwide Campaign started in 2003 in Australia and has since grown. Mo-vember was started to bring awareness to Men’s Health; specifically, prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention.

 

unnamed.jpg

Photo provided by the Batavia Police Department

