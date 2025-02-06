Batavia PD releases statement on early morning Vine Street fire

Press release:

The city of Batavia Police Department and Fire Department are currently investigating a structure fire that occurred in the early morning hours on Thursday on Vine Street in the City of Batavia.

At approximately 12:45 a.m., the Genesee County 911 Emergency Dispatch Center received a call from the downstairs tenant of 3 Vine Street reporting a fire in the upper apartment with three children trapped inside. Upon arrival, city police officers observed flames coming from a second-story window. Officers made their way to the second floor in an attempt to enter the apartment but were pushed back by smoke and heat. City Fire arrived moments after police and made entry into the apartment, where they located and rescued three children, ages 4, 10 and 12.

The children were the only occupants of the apartment at the time of the fire. All three children were transported to UMMC and then to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. All three children are siblings and their conditions will be updated at a later time.

The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation. City Fire and City Police are working alongside each other as the investigation moves forward. More information will be released at a later date.

Two city police officers and one city fireman suffered minor injuries, but they were treated and resumed working. Assisting with the incident were Mercy EMS, the Town of Batavia Fire Department, the LeRoy Fire Department and the Genesee County 911 Emergency Dispatch Center.