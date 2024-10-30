 Skip to main content

Batavia PD reminds parents and children to be safe on Halloween

By Press Release
miah stevens and william yung
Officer Miah Stevens and Officer William Yung visited the Richmond Memorial Library last week to share trick-and-treat safety tips with children visiting the library.
Photo by Howard Owens.

Press Release:

As Halloween approaches, the Batavia Police Department wants to ensure a fun and safe experience for all trick-or-treaters and their families. To make this Halloween a memorable one, we've put together some essential safety tips for both pedestrians and drivers. 

Pedestrian Safety:

  • Stay on the sidewalk: Whenever possible, stick to sidewalks and avoid walking in the street. If there's no sidewalk, walk on the edge of the road facing traffic. 
  • Use crosswalks: When crossing the road, use designated crosswalks and follow traffic signals. Be visible: Wear bright or reflective costumes to increase visibility, especially at night. 
  • Stay in groups: Trick-or-treat in groups, and make sure there's adult supervision for children. 
  • Avoid distractions: Put away phones and other electronic devices to minimize distractions while walking. 

Driver Safety: 

  • Slow down: Be cautious and reduce speed in residential areas, especially during peak trick-or-treat hours. 
  • Be aware of pedestrians: Keep an eye out for children and adults walking, as they may be difficult to see in dark costumes. 
  • Use headlights: Turn on your headlights to increase visibility, even during the day. 
  • Avoid distractions: Put away phones and other electronic devices to minimize distractions while driving. 

By following these simple safety tips, we can all contribute to a fun and safe Halloween experience for everyone. Remember, safety is everyone's responsibility! Happy Halloween from the Batavia Police Department!

trick or treat library
Photo by Howard Owens.

