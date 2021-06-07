Batavia Players offer Summer Theater Camp next month for ages 5 to 12

From Main St. 56 Theater:

Main St. 56 Theater, home of the Batavia Players, will hold Summer Theater Camp 2021 in two sessions next month.

Workshops will include: theater background -- monologues; pantomime -- improvisation; dancing, singing, skits.

For campers ages 5 to 8 (5-year-olds must have completed kindergarten), camp will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 19 to 23.

For campers age 9 to 12, camp will run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 26 to 30.

Camp tuition is $175 per camper.

Campers must provide their own lunches, snacks and beverages.

All COVID-19 regulations and guidelines will be followed.

Arrangements may be made ahead of time for early drop off and late pick up with an additional charge.

For more information or to register your camper, contact Kathy White at: [email protected]